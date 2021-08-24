Yash and Radhika Pandit's unseen photos with kids Ayra & Yatharv are all about love, happiness and pure joy

KGF star Yash recently moved into a luxury duplex in Bengaluru. Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit also hosted a low-key house-warming ceremony attended by their family members. Now, we have got our hands on a few beautiful photos of Yash and his family from the Varamahalakshmi festival celebration. Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest unseen photos with kids Ayra and Yatharv are all about love, happiness and pure joy.

One of the adorable moments that has left us in aww is of Yatharv feeding sweets to his parents. Yash and Radhika Pandit are looking every bit regal in their traditional look and are setting major couple goals. They have embraced parenthood in the best way possible. Yash always makes sure to take some time out to spend time with his kids even during his busy shooting schedules.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ayra on December 2, 2018, and second child, a son on October 30, 2019.

Check out their photos below:

On the work front, Yash is looking forward to the grand release of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Srinidhi Shetty will play the female lead role while Sanjay Dutt, , and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast.

Shot in Kannada and dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, KGF 2 is releasing on April 22, 2022.