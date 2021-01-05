  1. Home
Yash and Thalapathy Vijay are coming together and it is going to be a double celebration; Here's how

Reports state that the fans of Yash will get to see him on the big screens for the first time after lockdown in the Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master.
In what has come as an unexpected piece of happy news to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, teaser of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 will be played during Master’s intervals. While it was announced recently that the film’s teaser will be released on Yash’s birthday, it goes without saying that the fans of Yash will get a huge treat as they will see Rocky Bhai on the big screens for the first time after a long time.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. The film stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen in other key roles. Master is all set to hit the big screens on January 13th. The film was supposed to be released in summer 2020. But due to the lockdown for COVID 19, it did not happen.

On the other hand, KGF: Chapter 2’s teaser will be released on Yash’s birthday, which happens to be on January 8. The makers will reveal the teaser at 10:18 am. The film has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while Raveena Tandon will be seen in an important role.

