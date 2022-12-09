Yash and wife Radhika Pandit celebrate 6th wedding anniversary; 'Magical yet Real' moments captured in photos
KGF Star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit penned a heartfelt note on Instagram as the couple completed 6 years of marital bliss.
One of the most adored couples of Sandalwood, KGF Star Yash, and Radhika Pandit have completed 6 years of pure marital bliss. Commemorating the occasion, the star's wife took to Instagram, and dropped a string of pictures of some of their magical moments together over the years, "This is us...we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL...Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real...Happy Anniversary. Love you."How they met
For those who do not know, Yash and Radhika Pandit met on the sets of a shoot. As the actress tried to talk to him, she found him to have a lot of attitude. However, they eventually started working together more and became friends. As their friendship transpired into love, they finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016 after dating for several years.
Check out the post below:
They entered a new phase of their lives on 2nd December 2018 as the couple became parents for the first time to a baby girl, whom they named Ayra. A year later in 2019, they embraced parenthood yet again as they welcomed a baby boy Yatahrv.
Yash's work commitments
Basking in the success of the second installment of the popular KGF franchise, KGF: Chapter 2, the actor has taken some time off work before start working on his next. While movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Chapter 3, during a recent wedding celebration in Bengaluru, a journalist inquired about the Kannada star's upcoming project. Reacting to the same, Yash just waved, nodded his head, and gave a huge smile.
Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, Yash will next work with director Narthan for his 19th venture, named Yash 19 for now.
