Yash and wife Radhika Pandit celebrate 6th wedding anniversary; 'Magical yet Real' moments captured in photos

One of the most adored couples of Sandalwood, KGF Star Yash, and Radhika Pandit have completed 6 years of pure marital bliss. Commemorating the occasion, the star's wife took to Instagram, and dropped a string of pictures of some of their magical moments together over the years, "This is us...we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL...Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real...Happy Anniversary. Love you."How they met

For those who do not know, Yash and Radhika Pandit met on the sets of a shoot. As the actress tried to talk to him, she found him to have a lot of attitude. However, they eventually started working together more and became friends. As their friendship transpired into love, they finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016 after dating for several years.