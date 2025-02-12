Yash and wife Radhika Pandit spotted in Mumbai overseeing special effects work for former’s movie Toxic; WATCH

Yash is currently in the preparation for the movie Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. As the movie progresses its shoot in Bengaluru, the KGF actor and his wife Radhika Pandit were spotted overseeing the special effect works for the film.

In a recently papped video shared by Suresh PRO, the actor and his wife were seen walking out of the premises hand-in-hand.

Check out the papped video ft. Yash and Radhika Pandit

Talking about the movie Toxic, we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Yash starrer is set to become a pan-world movie made in both Kannada and English. According to a source close to the development, the movie’s subject is said to have global appeal.

The movie’s entire cast and crew were selected keeping the factor of global reach in mind. Moreover, as the film is being made in two languages, the cost of production has increased by 40%, which is why the film is taking its time to be made.

As the film is currently undergoing shoots in Bengaluru, it was known that the film’s leading ladies, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, had met each other on sets.

The shooting of the movie Toxic is progressing rapidly, and it seems the makers are targeting a release in the latter half of 2025. However, an official confirmation of this has not yet been made.

The movie features Yash in the lead role and pivotal roles for Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. Its ensemble cast also features British actors Darrel D’Silva and Benedict Garrett.

Coming to Yash’s work front, the actor was last seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, where he played the lead role. Following the success of the sequel, directed by Prasanth Neel, Yash began filming for Toxic.

Furthermore, Yash is set to appear in the Nitish Tiwari directorial Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.