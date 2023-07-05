Yash and wife Radhika Pandit's relaxed airport look in denims is all things cool and classy; See PICS

Yash, the celebrated star emerged as a pan-Indian superstar with the massive success of the KGF franchise. However, despite the film emerging as one of the all-time biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, the actor has not officially announced his next outing. Instead, Yash has dedicated his entire time to his family, especially to his lovely wife Radhika Pandit, and their adorable kids Ayra and Yatharv. Recently, the Kannada superstar and his actress wife were spotted at the airport together, as they jetted off for a quick getaway.

Yash and Radhika Pandit opt for a cool and classy airport look

The Kannada film industry's most loved star couple was spotted together at the airport on Tuesday evening, as they jetted off to an undisclosed location together. As always, Yash and Radhika Pandit kept it simple and opted for cool and classy denim outfits, for their latest airport looks. Radhika looked pretty as always in a light blue denim shirt, which she paired with a black top. The actress completed her look with a free hairdo, simple make-up, and a black handbag.

On the other hand, Yash was seen in a dark blue denim shirt, which he paired with a white t-shirt. The Sandalwood superstar completed his look with a pair of matching trousers, and his signature Rocky bhai look - thick beard and top-knotted long hair. Well, the actor's decision to continue with his KGF character's look has strengthened the speculations about the return of his iconic character, especially in Salaar, the upcoming Prabhas starrer helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Check out Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest airport pictures, below:

Yash's upcoming project

Even though Yash is remaining tight-lipped about his next project, which will mark his 19th outing in the industry, the actor dropped some exciting updates recently. The superstar, who visited his hometown Mysore along with his wife Radhika Pandit recently, confirmed that he has been actively working on his next outing, which has been tentatively titled Yash 19 for quite some time. "I haven't let a second let alone an entire day go to waste. That is how much work we have and we are all busy doing that. We will come very soon," stated the actor.

