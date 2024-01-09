Yash Birthday mishap: KGF star REACTS as diehard fans lose their lives; says ‘This is not how you show fandom’

Yash is not an unfamiliar face to the Indian film audience. In fact, after the success of his latest film KGF Chapter 2, the actor has been one of the most prominent faces not just in the Kannada film industry, but all over the country, and enjoys an avid fan-following as well.

Recently, Yash celebrated his 38th birthday, and not to mention, his fans were more excited than ever. However, tragedy struck as three fans lost their lives due to electrocution while erecting a cut-out of the actor. In the latest update, the KGF star has met with the family of the deceased, and addressed the media about the incident.

Yash requests fans to be responsible

Talking to the media, the actor said that the biggest gesture for him is if fans wish him wholeheartedly, irrespective of where they are. He said:

“Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don’t show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don’t hang banners, don’t do bike chases and take dangerous selfies. My intention is for all of my audience and fans to grow in life as I do.”

Advertisement

The actor further requested his fans to work diligently towards becoming happy and successful, as well as making one’s family proud. The actor also mentioned that he does not like using his fans’ love to showcase his popularity, and added that he would keep it to a minimum even if it disappointed them. Yash also gave a reasoning as to why his birthday wasn’t celebrated with grandeur this year. He said:

“This year, I didn't want to celebrate my birthday because COVID cases are rising. There shouldn't be any harm from our end. That's why I kept it simple and decided to celebrate only with my family.”

He also mentioned that he would be providing financial aid to the families, however, did not delve into the details.

Yash meets family of the deceased

Yash, who was shooting for his upcoming film, flew down to Karnataka as he heard the news, to meet the bereaved family. The actor offered his condolences and solace to the family as well. Additionally, he also met three other fans who were hospitalized with severe injuries from the same incident.

Check out the post below:

More about Yash’s birthday

Yash had recently put out a heartfelt note on his X (formerly Twitter) to mention that he would not be able to meet his fans on his birthday, due to prior commitments. However, he added that every wish from every fan is highly appreciated, and is special for him.

ALSO READ: NEWS: KGF star Yash pays visit to families of fans who lost lives while setting up banner for his birthday