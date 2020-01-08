Yash Birthday Special: Makers of KGF 2 release a new poster; Actor looks intense and ready to attack

On the occasion of Yash's birthday, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 released a new poster of the actor. Check out the poster right here.

Popular Kannada actor Yash turned a year older today and the makers of his upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2, on the occasion of his 34th birthday, released a fresh new poster. The writer and director of the movie Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter to share the poster. Along with the character poster, he wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday#RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash."

For the unversed, Yash became a huge sensation in India after the release of the first part of KGF in 2018. Speaking of the second installment, the movie will showcase the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera and the makers are calling it “mother of all collisions.” The movie sees Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. As per reports, the film is expected to be released in July 2020 and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Check out the poster right below.

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

Talking about his massive birthday celebration in Bengaluru, the fans and their plans for birthday celebrations will not be apparently get affected by the Bharat bandh which is by central traders unions and bank unions. The All India Rocking Star Yash Fans Association is celebrating the birthday of the actor by cutting a cake weighing 5000 kilograms. There will also be a cutout of 216 feet of the actor that has been erected.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More