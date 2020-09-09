  1. Home
Yash breaks silence on the Sandalwood drug racket; Says 'Drugs menace is not limited to Kannada film industry'

After several Sandalwood stars were named in the drug racket, pan Indian star Yash has broken his silence for the first time on the issue.
The Kannada film industry had a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today. The team, which included Sandalwood biggies including Shivarajkumar, Yash, Duniya Vijay and Rockline Venkatesh among others, met the Chief Minister and discussed the various issues that the film industry faced during the pandemic situation and shared their grievances. According to The Times Of India, Shivarajkumar and Yash shared their views on the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal when they were questioned by some media persons after their meeting with the Chief Minister.

According to the English daily, Yash stated that the drug scandal has not only menaced the Sandalwood industry, but it is there in almost all industries. He was quoted as saying, “The drugs menace is not limited to Kannada film industry along. This is something that plagues every industry worldwide. There are many youngsters who get trapped in this. The youngsters need to value their own lives”.

Kannada star Shivarajkumar, who has worked with both accused actors Ragini and Sanjjanaa in his films apparently stated that he would not be able to share his views on the case as the case is still being investigated. He apparently denied to make any comment to both the accused actors. "Whatever happens, God is there, we will have to see. Since the issue is currently under investigation, I will not be able to share anything. I do not want to comment on the arrest of Ragini or Sanjjanaa," he was quoted as saying.

