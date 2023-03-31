Yash captures his wife Radhika Pandit on camera on their romantic getaway

Yash has become a national icon after the phenomenal success of the KGF franchise. However, after the blockbuster performance of KGF Chapter 2, which was released last year, he has been away from the limelight. The actor has been on a hiatus with his family away from work and all the noise surrounding his pan-Indian superstardom. The latest updates from the couple on social media reveal that they are on a romantic getaway.

Yash captures Radhika's candid moments

The photos that Radhika shared on her Instagram post have been getting lots of love from fans. The pictures are even more special as they have been captured by none other than 'Rocking Star' Yash. The couple seems to be happy with the privacy of their getaway as the location has not been specified in the post. Her post says. “Captured moments of capturing and being captured, Have a great weekend all”. Yash is missing in the pictures and was clearly busy capturing his gorgeous wife in the beautiful landscape.

Yash to announce his next film soon?

Yash has been mostly silent about his next projects for some time now. However, reports are coming out that he will be making the announcement on the same day his last film – KGF Chapter 2 released. This recent development has got fans all excited as it’s been a year since they saw their favourite star on the big screen. There have not been any details about the project till now in pre-production and we can expect some updates our way in the coming days.

