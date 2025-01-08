Yash celebrates a quiet birthday with wife Radhika Pandit in Goa after requesting fans to avoid extravagant gestures

Rocking Star Yash is grabbing all the limelight at the moment, courtesy of the hype surrounding his upcoming project Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The first sneak peek from the film was shared by the makers today, commemorating the actor’s 39th birthday.

Now, several pictures from Yash’s intimate birthday celebration in Goa have gone viral across social media.

In the pictures, Yash, along with his wife Radhika Pandit, can be seen enjoying a good time with a group of friends on one of the beaches in Goa. The actor even cut a cake, surrounded by his loved ones, and personally fed them pieces of it.

Check out the photos here:

It is important to note that just a few days ago, the actor made a request to all his fans via a social media statement, urging them to refrain from conducting any extravagant celebrations for his birthday.

His statement read, “As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. However, there have been some unfortunate incidents too.”

Taking to Instagram, the actor highlighted the need for his fans to change their manner of celebration, especially when it comes to the exorbitant ways they show their love for him.

Take a look at Yash’s post here:

Coming back to his upcoming project, Toxic, the film’s first glimpse has everyone excited. Yash can be seen essaying the role of a charismatic gang leader who loves parties, clubs, and women.

It is safe to say that this film promises to be nothing less than a mass entertainer.

