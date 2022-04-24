Yash celebrates KGF 2 success with Prashanth Neel in signature style; Looks handsome as ever

Yash starrer magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 is standing strong on the expectation as the film continues to take box office by storm even after 2 week's of its release. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 enters Rs 300 crore club. Amidst record-breaking business, Yash is celebrating the film's success with director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirgandur.

One can see in the photo, Prashanth and Homable pictures founder Vijay giving a peck on Yash's cheek as they celebrate the film's success. They celebrated it in signature style yet again and we cannot get enough of Yash's cool look. Well, the box office figures show the madness and the craze of the audience for the film in cinemas and as the cake reads, 'it's just the beginning.'

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the makers have already announced KGF 3 and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store for them.

Prashanth Neel, on the other hand, is busy with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film is shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and will see Shruti Haasan in the female lead role.

