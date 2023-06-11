Yash, Darshan dance to Prema Preethi Nannusiru and their bromance at Abishek Ambareesh's party is GOLD; Watch

Kannada stars Yash and Darshan set the dance floor on fire at Abhishek Ambareesh's pre-wedding party. Late Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh and his wife Sumalatha’s son Abhishek got married to the love of his life Aviva Bidapa and their wedding was one grand affair. However, the highlight of the wedding was Yash and Darshan's bromance as they danced their heart out together on 80s songs.

A video of Yash and Darshan dancing to Prema Preethi Nannusiru song from Singaporenalli Raja Kulla has surfaced on social media. One can see, this stage of sloppy looks every bit GOLD and we a-a-a-absolutely feel blessed to get a glimpse of it. Check out some unseen videos of Yash, Darshan and the groom dancing to some evergreen songs at the sangeet ceremony with the utmost affection. However, fans really missed Kiccha Sudeep at the biggest event of the month.

Kannada stars Yash and Darshan's viral dance videos from Abhishek Ambareesh's sangeet

Yash looked dapper as always as he sported a black kurta teamed up with black denim. Flaunting his man bun and bearded look, the KGF star was seen dancing his heart out.



The wedding was attended by many notable actors of the 80s. Menaka Suresh, Suhasini Maniratnam, Kamal Haasan’s former wife Vani Ganapathy, Prominent actor Bhanu Chander and many others were seen at Ambareesh and his wife Sumalatha’s son Abhishek Ambareesh's wedding party.

Sharing a few photos from the wedding, Suhasini captioned, "Wedding time friends time family time nostalgia time."

Meanwhile, the wedding reception was attended by Chiranjeevi, Khusbu Sundar, Rishabh Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff and Darshan Thoogudeepa among others. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and current CM Siddaramaiah were also clicked at the wedding reception of Abhishek and fashion entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa to bless the newlyweds.



