Yash, Dhanush to Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara: Here’s how top South actors looked like in their first films

At a time when celebrities are treating us with several throwback photos, let's take a look at how our favourite celebrities looked like in their first films.

While we all have been seeing throwback photos of top actors on their social media pages and on other websites, we often forget how our favourite stars looked like in their first films. It is also true that we would have not known that these stars would later have a Himalayan growth and they would practically rule the cinema industry. From Kollywood’s Dhanush to Sandalwood’s Yash, let’s look back and brush our memories to see how these stars looked like when they started their career.

While there are many actors with huge fan bases, some stars have achieved huge growth in a short span of time. Here we present to you, top eight stars from the South entertainment industry and how they looked like in their first films. Take to the comments section below and let us know what you think about the tremendous growth of these actors and your favourite film of these actors.

1. Yash

Sandalwood’s rocking star Yash made his debut with the film Jambada Hudugi. The film was released in 2007 and the romantic drama was directed by Priya Hassan. The film also had Jai Akash and Priya Hassan. Yash will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2. It is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also starrs Sanjay Dutt and among the others.

2. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu made his debut as the leading actor in the 1999 film Raja Kumarudu. The film was directed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao as it had as the leading lady. Well, it looks like nothing much has changed except for the actor’s fan base, which has become as huge as the ocean. Mahesh Babu recently announced his next film. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film will be directed by Parashuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

3. Dhanush

Dhanush is one of the Kollywood stars, who has been giving back to back blockbusters. He made his debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, which got released in the year 2002. Directed by his brother Selvaraghavan, the film had Sherin Shringar as the leading lady. Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thanthiram and Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. The release date of the films are expected to be announced soon.

4. Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer, who is now the heartthrob of many south cinema fans, made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Second Show. He has appeared in several super hit films including the National Award-winning biopic Mahanati ever since. Dulquer, who has appeared Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, will be next seen Hey Sinamika directed by Brindha Master. She is making her directorial debut with the film.

5. Nayanthara

Our beloved star Nayanthara made her acting debut in the year 2003 with the Mollywood film- Manassinakkare, in which she shared the screen space with Jayaram. With her mesmerizing performance and striking looks in the film, she had a lineup of movies after her first movie in other languages too. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan, Mookuthi Amman by RJ Balaji and Annaatthe by Siruthai Siva.

6. Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni, who appeared in a small role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya, made her debut with Tollywood film Ye Maaya Chesave, which is the official remake of VTV. She will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film of Ashwin Saravanan.

7. Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan made her debut with a small role in Simran and Prashanth starrer Jodi. After Jodi, her film as the lead actor was Mounam Pesiyadhe, which Had Suriya as the lead actor. She will be next seen in Mollywood film Ram with Mohanlal and Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan, where she is anticipated to be playing Chola Queen Kundhavai Nachiyar.

8. Manju Warrier

Directed by Mohan, Sakshyam was the debut film of Manju Warrier. The Mollywood film was jointly produced by KR Balakrishnan and Rajan Manakkalathu. Manju Warrier's latest Kollywood outing Asuran is still the talk of the town and Manju’s flawless performance as Pachaiammal is one of the reasons for the film’s success. In Mollywood, she was last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi, which was directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Manju played the role of a strong woman, who stood up against sexual harassment of women.

