Yash donates Rs 5,000 each to the members of Kannada Film Fraternity; Hopes for better times

Due to the lockdown, in a bid to contain the second wave of Coronavirus, almost all shootings in Karnataka have been postponed.

At a time when the country is battling the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, people are doing their best to help people during the lockdown time. As almost all states in the country are under lockdown, several people are affected. Karnataka is one of the highly affected states during the second wave and shootings of films are postponed. With this, several technicians are left with no jobs.

Pan Indian star Yash took to his Twitter space and issued a statement while announcing that he will be donating Rs 5,000 each to the members of Karnataka Film Fraternity which has about 3000 members. He added that this may not serve as a solution, it is only his effort to ease the pain of the technicians who are affected due to the lockdown.

#togetherwestand #humanity pic.twitter.com/46FYT9pThz — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) June 1, 2021

He wrote, “Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. My own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times, we live in, to each of the 3000 odd members which includes all the 21 departments of our film fraternity, I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5,000 to their personal accounts. While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it's a ray of hope, since it's hope that is certainty of faith, faith of better times.”

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×