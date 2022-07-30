Yash drops a pic with his fans and wife Radhika from Italy; Says 'your love for me reaches beyond borders'

Post massive success of the KGF franchise, Yash doesn't need any introduction. He rose to fame as one of the bankable actors and enjoys a massive fan base all over the world for his iconic role of Rocky Bhai. The actor is currently enjoying a vacation with his wife in Italy and met a group of fans. He not also greeted them but also posed for a pic along with his wife.

Overwhelmed by his fans' love in Italy, Yash took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with them and his wife. He wrote, Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms...A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us" As always, Yash looks handsome in a white outfit with his signature beard and long tresses in the pic.

Recently, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics from their recent vacation. The pics of Yash and Radhika posing in picturesque locations are yummy food and mushy romance.

Post KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is yet to announce his next and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the details. A few days ago, there were rumours that he would be announcing his next in the coming days. But our sources have informed us that it is just speculation and not true.

The third franchise, KGF 3 is already announced but the makers are yet to begin the work. The makers recently cleared that the third franchise will not go on floors anytime soon as there are many other commitments left.