Yash fans say 'Box office king is back' as he announces his new film Toxic

Yash, starring in the action film Toxic, is one of the most anticipated movies in the South. The Geethu Mohandas directorial has generated a lot of buzz as the makers have released the title of the posters.

In the comment section of X (formerly Twitter), several users expressed their amazement over Yash's movie title release. One fan wrote, “Blockbuster on the way.” Another fan shared their excitement and wrote, "Absolutely fantastic!!!! Next level This will be a feast to watch!!!” Another fan wrote, “Finally the wait is over.”

The KGF star Yash has finally announced his next film, Toxic after more than a year has passed since his last outing on the big screens in the film KGF Chapter 2. The film is slated to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

Yash's next film will be helmed by famed Mollywood actor-turned-director Geethu Mohandas and is expected to be an action-packed thriller set against the backdrop of the Goa drug cartel. The film is expected to be mounted on a high budget, with the story heavily relying on the content.

The Googly actor has collaborated personally with director Geetu Menon to scout for new and unexplored filming locations. While an exact release date remains unconfirmed, rumors suggest that their project is aiming for a 2025 release.

Geetu Menon is recognized for her critically acclaimed films, including Liar's Dice and The Elder One. Liar's Dice garnered international acclaim, winning six major international awards and two national awards in India. It also served as India's official submission for the Best Foreign Film category at the 87th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the Masterpiece actor also has KGF 3 in his pipeline with Hombale Films. This gangster saga will chronicle the story of Rocky Bhai from 1978 to 1981. Currently in the scripting stage, KGF 3 is expected to begin filming sometime in 2025.

