Yash flaunts his dreadlocks and beard avatar as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; Watch

Kannada actor Yash is one of the most popular in the film Industry. He rose to fame all over the world for his blockbuster film KGF franchise and is known for his famous on-screen character Rocky Bhai. Today, the actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport and his swag is unmissable. He flaunted his new look of dreadlocks hairstyle and rugged beard as he posed for cameras. Yash posed in a red checkered shirt with black jeans. His long tresses, sunglasses, and swag are perfect and a treat to his fans. The paparazzi can be heard calling the star 'Rock bhai' as he slid down the car's window and waved. The KGF star is one of the most handsome actors in the South film industry and there's denying it.

Watch Yash's video from the airport here:

Yash posted photos of his new look Yash flaunted this new look when he shared a few pics on his Instagram handle, wishing his son Yatharv, on his third birthday. In the pics, the Pan-India star flaunted his super stylish new hairstyle, which he clearly managed to pull it off like a pro.