Yash flaunts his dreadlocks and beard avatar as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; Watch
KGF star Yash was clicked at the Mumbai airport and his swag is unmissable. He is known for his famous on-screen character Rocky Bhai from blockbuster film KGF franchise.
Kannada actor Yash is one of the most popular in the film Industry. He rose to fame all over the world for his blockbuster film KGF franchise and is known for his famous on-screen character Rocky Bhai. Today, the actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport and his swag is unmissable. He flaunted his new look of dreadlocks hairstyle and rugged beard as he posed for cameras.
Yash posed in a red checkered shirt with black jeans. His long tresses, sunglasses, and swag are perfect and a treat to his fans. The paparazzi can be heard calling the star 'Rock bhai' as he slid down the car's window and waved. The KGF star is one of the most handsome actors in the South film industry and there's denying it.
Watch Yash's video from the airport here:
Yash posted photos of his new look
Yash flaunted this new look when he shared a few pics on his Instagram handle, wishing his son Yatharv, on his third birthday. In the pics, the Pan-India star flaunted his super stylish new hairstyle, which he clearly managed to pull it off like a pro.
Yash's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Yash is yet to announce his next project post the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. However, there have been rumours for quite some months about his collab with director Narthan. Now, According to sources close to the actor, he is taking things slow and wants to be 100 percent sure about his follow-up to KGF 2.
A source close to Yash revealed to Pinkvilla that among the other offers, there are two mega-budget ones from the Hindi film industry. “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic,” revealed a source close to the development.
Post the impressive success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, movie buffs are waiting for the third installment in the popular franchise. While it was assumed that the sequel will go on the floors shortly, the makers informed us that the shoot for the project will not commence anytime soon.