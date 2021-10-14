Yash gets a cute note on his dinner date with wife Radhika Pandit in Dubai; SEE PHOTO

Yash and Radhika Pandit are enjoying a romantic time in Dubai. Yash recently jetted off to Dubai and has been sharing an update about everything from his trip on Instagram. Yash has now posted a photo of him with Radhika as they enjoy a dinner date and look every bit adorable. The couple also received a sweet gesture from the hotel.

One can see, Yash got a special note along with the dessert that read, "waiting for KGF: Chapter 2." Earlier today, Yash shared a video of him feeding meat to lion and fans went berserk. Yash and Radhika are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Their every photo on Instagram speaks volumes about their true and mature relationship. They look nothing less than a perfect couple in the latest photos.

Take a look:

On the work front, Yash's fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of his film KGF: Chapter 2. This much-awaited pan India film also stars Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced under the banner of Hombale Films. The film is set to release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

