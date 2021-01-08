Yash gets a sweet peck from KGF director Prashanth Neel as he wishes him on birthday; Says 'history repeats'

Director Prashanth Neel shared a lovely picture with the birthday boy Yash and called him 'my Rocky'.

KGF star Yash celebrates his birthday today, January 8 and fans have taken social media by storm with wishes for him. Yash's fans are showering him with sweet birthday wishes on Twitter and Instagram. Director Prashanth Neel also shared a lovely picture with the birthday boy and called him 'my Rocky'. One can see, Prashanth and Homable pictures founder Vijay giving a peck on Yash's cheek as they visited his house last night for birthday celebrations. Sharing this picture on Twitter, the director wrote, "Happy Birthday my Rocky @TheNameIsYash..HISTORY REPEATS !!!!! Will continue with us."

Well, the makers of KGF 2 recently wrapped the climax shoot of the film in Hyderabad. Prashanth took to Twitter and shared a few unseen BTS pictures with Yash, Sanjay Dutt and the entire team. He wrote, "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling... The best team hands down!!!! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always..An end to the climax shoot."

Take a look below:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Yash: Radhika Pandit posts a wonderful pic with 'bestie'; Asks KGF star why is he so perfect

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 teaser is out and it is currently trending on all the social media platforms. The teaser opens with the text, "A promise was once made” and ends with "That promise will be kept." Sanjay Dutt as Adheera adds the extra thrilling experience to the blockbuster sequel. Srinidhi, who played Yash’s love interest in the first part, is seen in the second part also.

Have you watched the teaser? If not, take a look below:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×