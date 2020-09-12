Yash goes on a farm getaway with family and gets along with farm animals; See post

KGF star Yash and his family went on a family getaway to their farmhouse in Bengaluru. His wife and former actor Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram space and shared a cute photo of Yash and their daughter Ayra. In the photo, they both can be seen feeding their pet cow some bananas. Well, it looks like the KGF star and his family decided to connect with nature before getting back to his work.

Like all other stars, Yash too has been spending quality time with his family ever since the lockdown began and his photos on social media are proof for the same. It looks like Yash is making use of this time to the fullest to create some best memories with his family. Sharing the photo, Radhika Pandit wrote, "Farmhouse diaries #radhikapandit #nimmaRP (sic)." As soon as the photo came up online, fans took to the comments section and stated how beautiful their little munchkin Arya is.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni gives us cues to ace leisure wear with THIS latest photo; See post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. will be seen playing a key role and it is rumoured that she will be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster Sandalwood film. Reportedly, he's suffering from stage 4 lung cancer.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×