Yash looks sleek in an all-white attire but it is his caption that grabs our attention; Find out
The entire post has swag written all over it. Check it out, we are just awestruck
Yash is one of the most popular stars in the South. The actor enjoys an immense fan following, who goes gaga over him for his good looks, swag-filled aura, screen persona, and much more. He is also the most handsome actor, who has a very unique look and carries it like a total boss man. Yash's latest pic in a sleek all-white look is proof.
Yash took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of himself and gave us fashion goals on how to wear a white suit in two different ways. He is seen in a white indo western outfit, which he wore at the SIIMA Awards that took place last weekend. He gave a desi twist to the look with a white short kurta, trousers, and a suit blazer. Added a subtle touch with accessories like a silver chain, watch, and brown boots with his signature beard and man bun.
Well, it's not just the pic that deserves attention but the caption too as he wrote, "I possess the White, I own the Dark." The entire post has swag written all over it.
Meanwhile, on the work front, post the impressive success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, the movie buffs are waiting for the third installment in the popular franchise. While it was assumed that the sequel will go on the floors shortly, the makers informed us that the shoot for the project will not commence anytime soon. The decision has been taken as the banner, Hombale Films has many films in the making right now. The actor is yet to announce his next and all eyes are on it as fans can't wait to see who will collaborate as the expectations are sky high.
Also Read: Ajith Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath and Badrinath temple during his Ladakh bike tour; PICS