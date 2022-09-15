Yash looks sleek in an all-white attire but it is his caption that grabs our attention; Find out



Yash is one of the most popular stars in the South. The actor enjoys an immense fan following, who goes gaga over him for his good looks, swag-filled aura, screen persona, and much more. He is also the most handsome actor, who has a very unique look and carries it like a total boss man. Yash's latest pic in a sleek all-white look is proof.

Yash took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of himself and gave us fashion goals on how to wear a white suit in two different ways. He is seen in a white indo western outfit, which he wore at the SIIMA Awards that took place last weekend. He gave a desi twist to the look with a white short kurta, trousers, and a suit blazer. Added a subtle touch with accessories like a silver chain, watch, and brown boots with his signature beard and man bun.