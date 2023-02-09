Yash mobbed by his fans as he gets clicked in Mumbai, waves at them with smile; WATCH
Yash greeted his fans and waved at them amid huge security as he got clicked in Mumbai. Fans went gaga to get glimpse of KGF star.
Yash flew to Mumbai on Tuesday. Today, the actor was clicked in the city of dreams and got a grand welcome and love from his fans. Many of his ardent fans gathered to get a glimpse of the star and click his pics. The actor also greeted his fans and waved at them amid huge security around him.
In the video, where Yash got clicked, he is seen waving and addressing a huge crowd in Mumbai. Fans can be seen cheering and clicking pics and videos of the KGF star. This video proves that Yash managed to win hearts all over with his performance as Rocky Bhai. He has fans all over the world irrespective of any language barrier.
Check out Yash video of greeting his fans here:
On Tuesday, Yash was papped in Mumbai in his signature look. He sported a floral shirt and rounded off his look with sunglasses. He also greeted the media and waved to his fans in a moving car. He still continues to wow his fans with his heavy beard and long-tresses look. Yash seems to be in no mood to ditch his Rocky Bhai avatar.
Professional front
Movies like KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 have assured Yash's position in the industry as one of the biggest crowd-pullers. While the makers of already announced KGF: Chapter 3, the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Yash to announce his next. The actor has a lot of options to pick from as he has been offered projects from across industries including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Nevertheless, the star is in no hurry to finalize his next venture.
While Karan Johar has already offered him the character of Dev for Brahmastra 2, we hear, Yash has another Bollywood offer in his hands. According to sources, Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari are in talks with Yash to play Raavan in their cinematic adaptation of Indian Epic, Ramayana.
