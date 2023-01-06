Yash NOT to announce his next on birthday; Pens a letter to fans and asks for 'special gift'

Rocking star Yash is one of the biggest stars of South cinema. The actor rose to fame all over the world for his performance as 'Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise. After two blockbuster parts, fans are eagerly waiting since months for his next film, which was expected to announce on his next. Yes, it was highly anticipated that his next, Yash19 will be announced on his birthday, January 8, as a treat to fans. However, the KGF star penned a note and asked his fans to be patient regarding the announcement of his next project. Yash took to social media and penned a letter to announce that he is working on something but needs more time. He urged his fans to be patient and said the announcement of his next is unlikely to be announced by the 8th. However, the actor thanked his fans for all the 'unconditional love and affection' they shower on him, especially on birthdays. He called his fans 'my strength' and revealed that he is not a birthday person but his fans' enthusiasm has made the day special.

Yash took to social media and dropped a special post to his fans ahead of his 37th birthday. The statement read, "To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special," read Yash's letter. KGF 2 actor added, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding." He concluded the note by informing fans he will not be in town this birthday to meet fans, "This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash." The actor captioned the note, which was penned in Kannada and in English, "To my fans, With love Yash.