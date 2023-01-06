Yash NOT to announce his next on birthday; Pens a letter to fans and asks for 'special gift'
Ahead of his birthday, Yash penned a special letter to fans and also urged for more time' as fans await for the announcement of his next.
Rocking star Yash is one of the biggest stars of South cinema. The actor rose to fame all over the world for his performance as 'Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise. After two blockbuster parts, fans are eagerly waiting since months for his next film, which was expected to announce on his next. Yes, it was highly anticipated that his next, Yash19 will be announced on his birthday, January 8, as a treat to fans. However, the KGF star penned a note and asked his fans to be patient regarding the announcement of his next project.
Yash took to social media and penned a letter to announce that he is working on something but needs more time. He urged his fans to be patient and said the announcement of his next is unlikely to be announced by the 8th. However, the actor thanked his fans for all the 'unconditional love and affection' they shower on him, especially on birthdays. He called his fans 'my strength' and revealed that he is not a birthday person but his fans' enthusiasm has made the day special.
Yash took to social media and dropped a special post to his fans ahead of his 37th birthday. The statement read, "To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special," read Yash's letter.
KGF 2 actor added, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."
He concluded the note by informing fans he will not be in town this birthday to meet fans, "This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash." The actor captioned the note, which was penned in Kannada and in English, “To my fans, With love Yash.
Take a look at Yash's letter here:
About his next, Yash19
For a very long time, speculations are rife that Yash will team up with filmmaker Narthan for an untitled film. According to the reports, Pooja Hegde has been approached for the role of female lead opposite Yash. However, nothing has been made official yet.
Recently, Yash attended a wedding along with his wife in Bengaluru and that's when he reacted about his next Yash19. A journalist asked about Yash19, he just waved, nodded his head, and gave a huge smile. The video took the internet by storm.
A source close to Yash revealed to Pinkvilla that among the other offers, there are two mega-budget ones from the Hindi film industry. “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic,” revealed a source close to the development.
Yash has been getting a lot of offers but is taking it slow as he wants to come up with the best that would match the meter set high by the KGF franchise. Well, time will tell what's in store.
About KGF 2
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the total box office collections of KGF 2 in India is Rs. 980 crores approx to date. After two super hit parts, KGF: Chapters 1 and 2, Yash is going to come yet again as Rocky Bhai in the third part, as the makers have already officially announced KGF 3.
Also Read: Yash poses with cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal; 5 PICS of KGF actor that went viral in no time
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more