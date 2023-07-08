Yash opens up about Yash19 for the first time; Says 'expect a good kick-ass film'

Yash emerged as pan Indian superstar after his blockbuster film KGF. He has a huge fan following from all over the world for his popular role Rocky Bhai. Now, everybody is eagerly waiting for his next film, which he is yet to be announced. And for the first time, the actor opened up about the film. He assured fans that his next will be a 'good kick-ass film'.

Yash attended an event in Malaysia and opened up about his next, Yash19. As the expectations for his next are sky high, he said, "I'm working hard towards something. I won't say it will be something massive, but it will be a good film and a good product. I will be announcing it very soon, have a little patience, and trust me. You can surely expect one good kick-ass film."

This is the first Yash actually gave an update about his film. Earlier, he always asked fans to be patient and said the work is underway. Fans can't wait to know the director and details of Yash19.

About Yash19

Recently, when the media asked the Kannada superstar about Yash19 when he visited his hometown, he quoted saying, "We have been working hard for a really long time and what we are putting together will make everyone happy. It will happen very soon. As I've said already, it is my responsibility to make them happy and I will try and fulfill it."

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Yash19 could be with National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. “The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advanced stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

