Yash pens heartfelt note for Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary; Says 'Appu lives on'

Today, March 17, marks the birth anniversary of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and everyone are remembering for his smile, joy, kindness and more. Yash, who is very close friend of Puneeth, took to his social media handle and shared a fond memory in happy smiles to wish Appu. This was the last pic of Puneeth from the pr re-release event of his brother Shivarajkumar's film Bharhargani.

Taking social media, Yash remembered Puneeth on his birth anniversary with a note, which read, "The smile that never fades,The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away..He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir."

Just two days before his demise, Yash, Punneth Rajkumar and his brother, actor Shivrajkumar attended the promotional event Bhajarangi 2 and entertained the audiences with laughs and dance. And this pic shared by yahs is also from the same event.

Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, due to a heart attack. He was cremated in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with his parents' memorial. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, his last film James released and fans say it is Puneeth Rajkumar's show all the way.

