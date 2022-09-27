Yash playing with his daughter Ayra is the cutest thing you'll see today; WATCH
Yash shared an adorable video of playing with his daughter Ayra and it currently going viral on social media.
Yash is a total family man. When not working, he spends most of his time with his family, a doting wife Radhika and kids Ayra and Yatharv. Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of playing with his daughter Ayra and it is the cutest thing you will see today. The father and daughter duo will make your day.
In the video, Yash can be seen playing with his daughter. He is seen giving a reaction as she hits his head and plays with his beard. Sharing the video, he captioned, "An angel in disguise. Yes.. thats her!! Ayra."
Watch the video here:
Similarly, his actress-wife Radhika Pandit shared a picture with Ayra and wrote, "She may have her Dadda's looks, attitude even. But I see myself in her. My blessing.. my Ayra (sic)."
Recently, Yash took the internet by storm when he started a pic of himself clad in an all white ethnic attire. The caption and pic defined all swag of Rocky Bhai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, post the impressive success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, the movie buffs are waiting for the third installment in the popular franchise. While it was assumed that the sequel will go on the floors shortly, the makers informed us that the shoot for the project will not commence anytime soon.
According to reports, Yash is teaming up with director Narthan for an upcoming film and Pooja Hegde was approached for the role of the female lead. However, nothing is officially confirmed. Yash is yet to announce details of his next as fans wait with bated breath.