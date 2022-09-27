Yash playing with his daughter Ayra is the cutest thing you'll see today; WATCH

Yash is a total family man. When not working, he spends most of his time with his family, a doting wife Radhika and kids Ayra and Yatharv. Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of playing with his daughter Ayra and it is the cutest thing you will see today. The father and daughter duo will make your day. In the video, Yash can be seen playing with his daughter. He is seen giving a reaction as she hits his head and plays with his beard. Sharing the video, he captioned, "An angel in disguise. Yes.. thats her!! Ayra."

Watch the video here:



Similarly, his actress-wife Radhika Pandit shared a picture with Ayra and wrote, "She may have her Dadda's looks, attitude even. But I see myself in her. My blessing.. my Ayra (sic)."