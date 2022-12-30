Yash poses with cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal; 5 PICS of KGF actor that went viral in no time

Yash , the famous Kannada actor emerged as a pan-Indian star with the mega success of the KGF franchise . The talented actor won millions of hearts with his exceptional performance as Rocky Bhai, the protagonist in the two-part franchise, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel . However, Yash is in no hurry to announce his next project, which will mark his 19th outing in the Kannada film industry. The actor has been flooded with offers from both the South Indian film industries, as well as Bollywood, these days.

As reported earlier, Yash has been maintaining a low profile post the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 , and rarely makes public appearances. However, popular cricketer Hardik Pandya recently surprised the fans and cine-goers by posting two pictures with the pan-Indian star, on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, Yash is seen with both Hardik and his elder brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya . "KGF 3," Hardik captioned his post, which has been taking social media by storm.

KGF 3 on cards?

The fans of both the cricketers and Yash, who are now going gaga over the picture, are also speculating that Hardika Pandya's caption hints towards the third installment of the KGF franchise. Notably, the versatile actor is still maintaining his 'Rocky bhai' look (the long hair and thick beard), despite wrapping up both installments of the franchise. Earlier, director Prashanth Neel had also revealed that a third installment of the franchise might happen. But the filmmaker added that they have not finalised the story for the third part yet.

Here we present the 5 pictures of Yash, which went viral in recent times. Have a look...

When Yash met Prabhas