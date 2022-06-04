Yash & Prabhas pose for picture-perfect moments as they celebrate director Prashanth Neel's birthday; PICS

Today, ace director of South, Prashanth Neel is celebrating his birthday today and social media is filled with special birthday wishes. Salaar star Prabhas and KGF star Yash, came together to celebrate his birthday in Bangalore. The director hosted a birthday bash in Bangalore and both the stars attended and posed for picture-perfect moments.

While Prabhas opted for an all-black casual look, Yash looked dapper in a black outfit paired up with a jacket. The actors posed together for pics along with director Prashanth Neel at the birthday bash. The pics have currently taken the internet by storm as fans are going gaga watching Prabhas and Yash together.

Well, this is not the first time, the duo came together. In 2018, Prabhas and Yash met each other coincidentally at a restaurant in Mumbai and the pics from their epic meeting are still remembered. Then, in 2021, Yash attended the launch ceremony of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar too.

Meanwhile, Prabhas shared a candid pic with Prashanth Neel from the sets of Salaar to wish him a happy birthday. He also penned a heartfelt note to the director.

Prashanth Neel just scored a massive blockbuster success with KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. The film is already the year’s highest-grossing film eclipsing RRR very comfortably. KGF: Chapter 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film ever behind Dangal and Baahubali:

Coming to Salaar, the shoot is under process. Reportedly, the director will show Prabhas in a never seen before avatar. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Disha Patani is playing an important role.