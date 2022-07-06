Yash proves family love is forever as he poses with Radhika Pandit, Ayra & Yathrav for a priceless PIC

With the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has adherent fans all over the nation. Apart from films, Yash is always in the limelight because of his adorable family, wife Radhika Pandit, and kids Ayra and Yathrav. The actor's wife is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of their family moments, which are pure goals. Today, yet again, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared an adorable family pic dedicating it as a special 500th post on her Instagram handle.

In the pic, Yash, Radhika Pandit, daughter Ayra and son Yathrav can be seen posing for a priceless family portrait with happy smiles. Their cute smile is enough to say that there is nothing above family love in this world. The KGF star is total family and he has yet again proved with this adorable pic, which is receiving a lot of hearts on social media.

Given the massive success of the KGF franchise, the makers have already declared the third installment in the series. Talking about KGF 3, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films said to Pinkvilla, “We have already disclosed that KGF 3 is in the making but the timeline of shoots is not decided yet. Yes, we are all working on chapter 3 but I can assure you that it won’t go on floors this year. We will make a big bang announcement once everything is locked."

Also Read: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest couple PHOTO screams ‘LOVE'

According to reports, Yash is teaming up with director Narthan for an upcoming film and Pooja Hegde was approached for the role of female lead. However, nothing is officially confirmed. Yash is yet to announce details of his next as fans wait with bated breath.