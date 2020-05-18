Yash, Radhika Pandit, Ayra, the little bundle of joy are all smiles and look adorable in THIS new family photo

A photo of Yash, Radhika Pandit, and their kids have surfaced online, and it is too adorable to miss. Check the beautiful photo right here.

After Sandalwood star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit shared a photo of their newborn baby on Instagram, it instantly went viral. Now, a new photo of the celebrity couple with Ayra and their son has surfaced and it’s winning hearts, so much so that we want to frame it and keep looking at it. KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 30, 2019.

Yash and Radhika Pandit first shared a glimpse of their son, and then shared his photo when he turned 6-months. Now, this photo is being shared wildly by the KGF star’s fans and the baby looks cute as a button swaddled in a soft and cozy baby wrap cloth. Yash and Radhika’s love story started when the two met at the sets of a daily soap Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu.

Their relationship started as being close friends and eventually love bloomed. Their relationship was kept a secret and when they got engaged in August 2016, they broke the news to their fans. Meanwhile, Radhika is currently busy with Yash’s foundation Yashomarga Foundation, which works with an aim to help farmers. On the work front, Yash is busy with the sequel of KGF.

