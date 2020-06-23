Yash, Radhika Pandit to Dulquer Salmaan, Amal Sufiya: Here are throwback vacay photos of top 8 South celebs

Whether you're dreaming of a summer vacation, or looking for new destinations to travel to with your significant other, these celebs’ photos can be inspiration for your wanderlust

This lockdown period is tough and it's long. Right now, all we want is to get past this tough time, get back to our own self, and get our backpacks ready yet again. It looks like we have a long way to go before any of that happens. However, we always have our photos and spend a good time looking at the throwback photos and revisit the memories. While we are at it, let’s take a look at how South celebrities spent their vacation time whenever their busy schedules permit.

From Karthi and Jayam Ravi in Tamil industry to Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan in the Telugu industry, celebrities have had a great time during their vacation. And we totally don't blame them. Whether you're dreaming of a summer vacation, or looking for new destinations to travel to with your significant other, these celebs’ photos can be inspiration for your wanderlust. Take note from these drool-worthy photos of the top South stars before planning your next vacation.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya enjoying the ocean breeze in Ibiza in this THROWBACK photo is pure bliss

1. Yash – Radhika Pandit

Those who follow the Sandalwood superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit on Instagram will know that they both are huge fans of beaches. From Maldives to Seychelles, the couple has been to several destinations. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in the pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2. Check out this photo from the vacation of the couple to Seychelles.

2. Mahesh Babu – Namrata Shirokdar

After the success of Mahesh Babu’s last film Sarileru Neekevvaru, he went on a vacation with his family to New York. Photos from the vacation that his wife Namrata Shirokdar shared on social media from the vacation took over the internet. Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Saraku Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. Check out the photo from the New York vacation right here:

3. Ram Charan – Upasana

Ram Charan and Upasana have set major couple goals to their fans and followers. From their posts on social media, it is evident that they both are travel bugs and love getting their backpacks ready from time to time. Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR along with Jr NTR. Check out this photo of Ram Charan and Upasana in Tanzania.

4. Prithviraj – Supriya Menon

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon are one of the most favourite star couple in the South. When Prithviraj was stranded in Jordan during the filming of his next film Aadu Jeevitham, he and his wife shared throwback photos and it made us root for them to be reunited soon. Check out this photo of the couple from their vacation in Manali.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi and Nayanthara, THROWBACK vacay photos of South stars we can't get enough of

5. Tovino Thomas – Lidiya Tovino

Mollywood’s favourite couple Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya Thomas welcomed their child a couple of months back. They one of the couples who keep it low key when it comes to PDA and sharing personal stuff online. In this throwback photo, they can be seen having a gala time in Turkey as a family. On the work front, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in superhero movie Minnal Murali.

6. Dulquer Salmaan - Amal Sufiya

Handsome star Dulquer Salmaan is yet another favourite star that has a huge fandom. Though he has kept it low key when it comes to sharing photos of his family, some photos on his Instagram profile, shows that he is a person with wanderlust. Check out this photo of Dulquer with his wife Amal Sufiya from their vacation in England. Dulquer will be next seen with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in Brinda master’s directorial debut.

7. Karthi sivakumar - Ranjini Chinnaswamy

Kollywood actor Karthi is known as a family boy in the industry. We all know how much he values his family. Along with his actor brother Suriya, he has set goals when it k=comes to keeping a close relationship with family. Check out this photo of Karthi and his family from Maldives. Last seen in megahit venture Kaithi, Karthi will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

8. Jayam Ravi – Aarthi Ravi

Jayam Ravi, who will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, has a very private life. His wife Aarthi Ravi has been an avid Instagram user and she has been sharing photos of their vacations from time to time. In this photo, below, the couple can be seen having a fun time in Pont au Double.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×