Yash, Radhika Pandit & kids pose for PICS as they celebrate Varamahalakshmi vratham festival in their new home

Yash and wife Radhika Pandit along with his kids Ayra and Yathrav are the most cutest celebrity family in the south film industry. They never leave a moment to share happy family photos, which set major family goals. Recently, they moved into a big and luxurious house and celebrated Varamahalakshmi Vratham festival in a grand way.

Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared pictures as they celebrated the festival by dressing in traditional attire. While Yash and his son Yathrav wore lungi, Radhika and daughter Ayra wore a saree and dress. The pictures look extremely perfect as Yash and his family can be seen flaunting their bright smiles. Sharing the pictures on her social media, Radhika wrote, “Festivals are all about praying together, laughter, lots of sweets, dressing up.. basically having a good time! I hope all of you did just that. nam mane habba da celebrations!!.”

Varamahalakshmi Vratham is a big festival which celebrated in Telugu and Kannada states to worship the goddess. From Yash to Ram Charan, many South celebs celebrated the festival at their homes.

Also Read: #HBDMegastar: Chiranjeevi urges fans to take up the Green India challenge; BIG surprise of Chiru154 to drop

On the work front, Yash is currently working on the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 titled KGF: Chapter 2, which is also directed by Prashanth Neel. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist and will also mark his debut in the South. Anant Nag, and Prakash Raj will be seen in pivotal roles. This action drama is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2 was scheduled to release in July but has been postponed due to Coronavirus.