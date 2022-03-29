Yash & Radhika Pandit set couple goals as they flaunt their stylish looks; See PICS

The power couple of the Sandalwood industry, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit made head turn with their stylish looks at the KGF: Chapter 2 trailer launch. The couple opted for ethnic outfits and made sure to slay every inch with absolute charm. The duo complemented each other perfectly and gave us major couple style goals.

Yash wore an all-black outfit and looked every inch dapper. The actor dressed up in a black sweatshirt and black jeans with his signature hair bun and rugged beard. Radhika Pandit, on the other hand, who has proved to be one of the most stylish star wives in the South industry, decked up in ethnic attire. The actress is decked up in a red and black Anarkali dress, which features fine embroidery on the top and strapless sleeves with a black dupatta.

From time to time, Yash and Radhika have proved to be the power couple, who can complement each other with any outfit, be it western or traditional. The couple definitely gave us all the right cues on to stand out.

Take a look at Yash and Radhika's pics here:

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 trailer launch event was hosted in Bengaluru and witnessed many bigwigs from all languages. The trailer, which was released is filled with high-octane action sequences, and Yash aka Rocky Bhai promises a visual spectacle.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the first installment of the series, KGF, was a massive box-office hit, bringing national recognition to the sequel and to Sandalwood. KGF 2 will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam on April 14. The second part features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, while actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt are in pivotal roles.

