Yash reacts to KGF: Chapter 2 & Vijay's Beast clash at the box office; Says 'it's cinema, not elections'

Two much-anticipated and awaited biggies of South, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast are gearing up for the grand release on April 14 and 13 respectively. It is going to be a big clash at the box office as both movies enjoy huge fandom. Speaking about the clash at the trailer launch of KGF: Chapter, which happened on Sunday night in Bengaluru, Yash said 'It's cinema and not elections'.

The Sandalwood star said, "It has to be KGF and Beast and not KGF versus Beast. This isn't an election, where you have to vote for either, or one of the two should fail. This is cinema. Vijay sir is such a huge star and we should respect him. Ours is a Pan Indian film and we announced it 8 months back. And they are aiming for a festive release there. Vijay sir is what he is because of what he has done in his life. His fans will celebrate his film and I am sure, all Vijay sir fans will enjoy our film as well. The theaters will be split, but its high time we think about collaboration."

Watch Yash's speech here:

KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The much-awaited sequel will witness a heavyweight ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The second part, KGF Chapter 2, will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Beast, tipped to be a gangster thriller, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer. Recently, the makers announced that Beast is also opting for a pan-Indian release.

