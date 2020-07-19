  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Yash recalls his memories with Radhika Pandit from Moggina Manasu as he completes 12 years in the industry

Not only his fans but KGF star Yash also took to Instagram and recalled the best memories from the sets of his first film, Moggina Manasu.
1086 reads Mumbai
Yash recalls his memories with Radhika Pandit from Moggina Manasu as he completes 12 years in the industryYash recalls his memories with Radhika Pandit from Moggina Manasu as he completes 12 years in the industryYash recalls his memories with Radhika Pandit from Moggina Manasu as he completes 12 years in the industry
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Naveen Kumar Gowda, known by the stage name Yash, made his acting debut with film Moggina Manasu, which was released on July 18th, 2008. He played the male lead opposite his now wife Radhika Pandit. Yesterday, KGF star Yash completed 12 years in the Kannada film industry and fans celebrated the occasion on social media. Yash's fans made sure to make it a special one by trending hashtag: #12DiligentYearsOfYASHBOSS. Not only his fans, but Yash also took to Instagram and recalled the best memories from the sets of the film. 

Yash took to Instagram and shared a couple of memories from his first film. He also thanked the director for introducing him to Radhika, who is now his wife and the couple is proud parents of two kids. Sharing it on Instagram, KGF star wrote, "Just realised its been 12yrs since Moggina Manasu released.. a film which introduced Radhika and me together, had no idea that it was a beginning of not just our film career ...Thanks to E Krishnappa sir and Gangadhar our film producer for such a special film. Thank you Chandru sir our DOP also a special thanks to Shashank sir our director for believing in me."

Check out KGF star Yash's Instagram post below: 

Yash has earned a massive fan following over the years with his roles in films like, ‘Rocky’, ‘Kirataka’, ‘Googly’, ‘Raja Huli’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’ among many. His last film KGF: Chapter 1 had set the box office on fire. 

Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles. The film is directed by Prasanth Neel and is slated to release in October this year. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement