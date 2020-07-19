Yash recalls his memories with Radhika Pandit from Moggina Manasu as he completes 12 years in the industry

Not only his fans but KGF star Yash also took to Instagram and recalled the best memories from the sets of his first film, Moggina Manasu.

Naveen Kumar Gowda, known by the stage name Yash, made his acting debut with film Moggina Manasu, which was released on July 18th, 2008. He played the male lead opposite his now wife Radhika Pandit. Yesterday, KGF star Yash completed 12 years in the Kannada film industry and fans celebrated the occasion on social media. Yash's fans made sure to make it a special one by trending hashtag: #12DiligentYearsOfYASHBOSS. Not only his fans, but Yash also took to Instagram and recalled the best memories from the sets of the film.

Yash has earned a massive fan following over the years with his roles in films like, ‘Rocky’, ‘Kirataka’, ‘Googly’, ‘Raja Huli’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’ among many. His last film KGF: Chapter 1 had set the box office on fire.

Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. The film is directed by Prasanth Neel and is slated to release in October this year.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×