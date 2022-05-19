Yash reveals his biggest achievement as he opens up of inferiority complex from a bus driver's son to actor

Yash, the Kannada actor, rose to fame as pan Indian actor with just one film KGF and set the box office numbers ablaze, leaving behind many big stars. After starting his career in TV, Yash acted in a few Kannada films before making to the superstar of the South, whose popularity doesn't have any margins. However, being an auto driver's son, Yash today has come so far just by himself, with pure dedication and hard-working and his journey is purely inspiring.

Now, in an interview with The Week, Yash opened up about how he got rid of his inferiority complex and evolved as a person from a son of a bus driver to a confident actor. The KGF star said, "That is my biggest achievement. It is not about my box-office numbers or the benefits I get being a star. I think every star is made in his head. The battle you have to fight is within you. People might term you as a small-town boy and say that your English is not good or the way you dress is below par. But I feel all of this can be learnt."

He further added, "If you are confident, then everything will fall into place and by confidence, I don’t just mean confidence. They say knowledge eradicates fear. Explore and learn the craft. If someone is talking about cinema, then learn about cinema. Then you understand cinema in such a way that you need not be scared. You will be scared when you don’t know. When one prepares for an examination, one is not scared. I think it is all about how much you are willing to put in for what you want. You should not listen to the world, but rather believe in yourself. If someone tells you something cannot be done, you can still do it. And if you have that uniqueness, there is no need to be scared of anyone."

Yash is gearing up for the next part, KGF 3 after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2 with director Prashanth Neel.

