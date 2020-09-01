Yash REVEALS the meaning of his and Radhika Pandit’s second child’s name Yathrav in an emotional note

Stating that the Yathrav is a combination of his name, his wife's name and the name their elder daughter Arya, Yash added that the name also means 'complete'.

After Sandalwood star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit shared that they have named their youngest son Yathrav, it instantly went viral. KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 30, 2019. Six months after the baby was born, the couple took to their social media spaces and shared the photos. Now that we know the youngest one’s name, let’s know more about what does it mean.

Sharing a photo, Yash has revealed that the name is a combination of his name, his wife’s name and their elder daughter’s name. He wrote on Instagram, “Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV' For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete' We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra! Special mention to our dear music director @ravibasrur who has yet again gifted us with a lovely song, @santhoshvenkysinger who has sung so beautifully and #Narthan who has penned the lyrics with so much love”

Well, it looks like Yash and Radhika Pandit were thoughtful when they choose to name their son Yathrav. While sharing the name, the couple also shared a new photo with the baby and Ayra, while they were all performing a pooja ceremony. Now, this photo is being shared wildly by the KGF star’s fans and the baby looks cute as a button. Yash and Radhika’s love story started when the two met at the sets of a daily soap Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu.

Credits :Instagram

