Yash reveals Radhika Pandit's reaction to his scenes with Kiara Advani in Toxic: ‘My wife will not be happy but have to do…’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, was slated to release in theatres on August 26, 2026. As the film's trailer and promotional material were unveiled, the Rocking Star was seen in a new avatar. The actor has now opened up about his wife Radhika Pandit 's reaction to his portrayal.

Yash spills about his wife Radhika Pandit’s reaction to Toxic

Speaking on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, Yash opened up about how his wife Radhika Pandit reacted to his scenes in Toxic. He admitted that he would not pretend she was completely comfortable watching him in the avatar.

The actor said, “I think every partner will be uncomfortable. I don’t want to lie. Har partner ko hoti hai, lekin I think by the end of the day we have to understand that it’s a craft, it’s an art, and what we are trying to achieve with this is very, very important. Kuch cheezein, log jo maante hain, uske liye karte hain, kuch cheezein log jo jaante hain uske liye karte hain, kuch cheezein isliye karte hain ki agle generation mein bhi usko leke, reference leke kuch seekhte hain. So, some things have to be recorded, and I feel this story is important.”

(Some things are done for what people believe in, some things are done for what people know, and some things are done so that the next generation can also learn from them and take them as a reference.)

The actor added that the intimate scenes pushed him out of his comfort zone and acknowledged that his wife was naturally not happy about them. He said, “I also have come out of my comfort zone. It’s not easy for me to do these things. But that story demands, and it is an important aspect of the story, so of course she is, she will not be happy, but it doesn’t mean she is upset or anything because she trusts me. The most important thing is, she is also an actor; she understands it’s a job. And when I am performing there, it’s an actor who is doing it; it’s not her husband.”

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action thriller starring Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the Kannada-English bilingual film will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

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