Yash, Rishab Shetty, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife attend dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi; Pose for viral PICS
Yash, Rishab Shetty, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini, and Homable Films recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pics are going viral
Kannada celebrities Yash, Rishab Shetty, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini, and Homable Films recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, the PM hosted a special dinner for them at Raj Bhavan last week when he was in Bengaluru. A few pics of the stars posing with Modi have surfaced on social media and are going viral.
According to reports, Narendra Modi, who was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero Indian program, hosted a special dinner in Raj Bhavan with guests of ministers, big celebrities, movie stars, and sportspersons from the state. KGF star Yash and Kantara star Rishab Shetty, including Homable Films, who produced blockbuster Kannada films, along with Ashwini Rajkumar represented from the Kannada film industry.
While Yash opted for a casual look in a white shirt and blue jeans, Rishab Shetty wore mundu. The stars looked perfect for the formal dinner with Narendra Modi. They also posed for a group photo, which is going viral on the internet.
Take a look at pics of Yash, Rishab Shetty and others with Narendra Modi here:
2022 was an exceptional year for the Kannada film industry. Not one but four films, KGF: Chapter 2, Kanata, Vikrant Rona, and 777 Charlie became blockbuster hits and broke every barrier. The Sandalwood industry made it top with its blockbuster hits.
Ring Road in Bengaluru named after Puneeth Rajkumar
Karnataka government recently paid tribute to late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October due to a heart attack. The government renamed the Ring Road in Bengaluru as Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Road. Puneeth’s wife Ashwini has also thanked the government and the CM for the honour.
On Instagram, Ashwini shared a post that read, “Our heartfelt gratitude for the government of Karnataka, especially Sri, Basavarak S Bommai, honorable chief minister of Karnataka, for dedicating the 12 Kms Ring Road from Nayandahalli Junction to Vega City Mall Junction as ‘Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Road’ in honour of Appu.”
ALSO READ: Kannada actor Darshan pays tribute to fans' love with a special tattoo ahead of his birthday; PIC
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more