Yash, Rishab Shetty, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife attend dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi; Pose for viral PICS

According to reports, Narendra Modi, who was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero Indian program, hosted a special dinner in Raj Bhavan with guests of ministers, big celebrities, movie stars, and sportspersons from the state. KGF star Yash and Kantara star Rishab Shetty, including Homable Films, who produced blockbuster Kannada films, along with Ashwini Rajkumar represented from the Kannada film industry.