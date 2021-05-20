Yash’s incredible transformation from a TV actor to KGF’s Rocky Bhai is proof of how hard work can change life

Pan-Indian star Yash started his career in the entertainment industry with a small role in a TV series titled Silli Lalli.

It goes without saying that Yash is one of the hardest working actors in Indian entertainment industry. His growth as a huge pan Indian star was achieved only because of his determination and huge efforts. He started his career in the entertainment industry with a small role in a TV series. His first on screen presence was with a small role in the TV series called Silli Lalli.

The series was about Vittal Rao, a doctor, and his family's day-to-day activities. It narrated the conflicts faced by the family members and how they all work together to solve the encounters. One of the episodes had Yash in a small role. Later, he went on to star in Nandagokula in 2007, where he even met the love of his life, Radhika Pandit. Yash and Radhika continued to be co-stars in couple of more series including Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu.

However, his determination and hard work to achieve his dream and played the lead role in the pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 1. The film became a huge success across the country. Now, Yash is waiting for the release of the film’s second instalment. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2’s teaser was released on the evening of Yash’s birthday. The film has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. Popular actress Raveena Tandron will be seen playing a key role in it.

Credits :Twitter

