Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2: Audio rights of the Prashanth Neel directorial sold at THIS whopping amount

Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty is one of the highly-awaited films releasing this year.

It is well known by now that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have resumed the post production work after the Covid 19 cases were contained. Now, the makers have revealed that they have sold the audio rights of the South Indian languages to Lahari Music and T Series at a whopping amount of Rs 72 crore. This news has come at a time when fans are waiting to know more updates about the film. Prashanth Neel's forthcoming action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty is one of the highly-awaited films releasing this year. The first look posters and the intriguing teaser of the movie have already increased the curiosity among the audiences.

It goes without saying that the fans of the first installment of the film can't wait to watch the same. The film’s teaser was released ahead of Yash’s birthday. Sharing the teaser, Prashanth had written, “No words !!!!! This validates all our hardwork Clapping hands sign Thank you everyone #KGFChapter2Teaser.”

Yash will be seen as the protagonist in the magnum opus. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera in the same. The movie that is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1, also stars and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

