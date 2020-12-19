Yash’s KGF Chapter 2: Makers of the Prashanth Neel directorial to surprise fans with an update on December 21

Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter space and stated that an update regarding the upcoming magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 is on the cards.

We all know by now that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are shooting the film at a brisk pace. At a time when we are waiting for an update from the makers, it has been revealed now that the makers will surprise the fans with an exciting update on December 21. Well, it has come as an exciting piece of news to the fans and they will announce the news at 10:08 AM. Prashanth Neel, who is directing the film, took to his twitter handle and announced the news.

He wrote, “Here's the much anticipated news of the year! The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there. #KGFChapter2 @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @SrinidhiShetty7 @TandonRaveena @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi @Karthik1423”. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while will be seen in an important role. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film.

The film’s first part was a huge hit across the country and it goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screens. Some reports suggest that the film will release on Sankranti 2021. Before this, Yash had shared on his Twitter space a photo of him while revealing that the makers have reached the final leg of shooting.

Credits :Twitter

