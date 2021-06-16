Yash’s KGF Chapter 2: Malavika Avinash shares BTS pics as she starts dubbing for Prashanth Neel directorial

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Malavika Avinash, who will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, has shared a couple of photos on her social media space while announcing that she has begun dubbing for the film. The film’s post production was put on hold due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic. After about 50 days, Malavika has resumed work and shared a few pictures from the dubbing studio. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Earlier in March, Prashanth gave a glimpse of the dubbing session of the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a happy photo with Yash. Alongside it, he wrote, “Dubbing with rocky is always rocking Sparkles @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2.” In the picture, the actor and director duo was seen posing together for the camera. The film’s teaser was released ahead of Yash’s birthday. Sharing the teaser, Prashanth had written, “No words!!!!! This validates all our hard work Clapping hands sign Thank you everyone #KGFChapter2Teaser.”

Meanwhile, talking about KGF Chapter 2, Yash will be seen as the protagonist in the magnum opus. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera in the same. The movie that is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1, also stars and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The forthcoming flick is slated to hit the theatres on July 16, 2021. KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

