Yash’s KGF Chapter 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s home banner to release the magnum opus in Malayalam

Taking to his Twitter space, Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that he was happy to be associated with the makers of the film.

In what has come as an unexpected piece of news to the fans of the pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, the film’s Malayalam version will be released by popular Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Taking to his Twitter space, the actor announced the news while expressing how excited he is with the association. He also stated that he was also waiting to watch the film on the big screens.

Taking to his Twitter space, he wrote, “I'm a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale films was among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you... I too am waiting to see Rocky's take unfold".

See the Tweet here:

Meanwhile, it was announced by the film’s director Prashanth Neel that KGF: Chapter 2’s teaser will be released on Yash's birthday, January 8 at 10:18 AM. The director also stated that it might have taken a year to complete the shoot but the long wait is going to be worth. The film has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while will be seen in an important role.

