Yash’s KGF Chapter 2’s teaser shows intense and jaw dropping glimpses of Rocky and Adheera’s war

Though the makers of the most awaited magnum opus had planned to release it on Yash's birthday, they released it tonight as the pirated version of the teaser was leaked online.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: January 7, 2021 10:10 pm
In an attempt to reverse the damage after the much awaited teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was leaked online, the makers of the magnum opus released the teaser tonight, though it was planned to be released at 10:16 pm am on Friday as a treat on Yash’s birthday. The teaser shows us glimpses of Yash’s role as Rocky and Sanjay Dutt’s role as Adheera in the period drama. In the teaser, Rocky can be seen taking down his enemy camp single handedly with the help of nothing but just a lightweight machine gun, which he calls his ‘little friend’.

Watch the teaser here: 

