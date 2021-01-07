Yash’s KGF Chapter 2’s teaser shows intense and jaw dropping glimpses of Rocky and Adheera’s war
In an attempt to reverse the damage after the much awaited teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 was leaked online, the makers of the magnum opus released the teaser tonight, though it was planned to be released at 10:16 pm am on Friday as a treat on Yash’s birthday. The teaser shows us glimpses of Yash’s role as Rocky and Sanjay Dutt’s role as Adheera in the period drama. In the teaser, Rocky can be seen taking down his enemy camp single handedly with the help of nothing but just a lightweight machine gun, which he calls his ‘little friend’.
Watch the teaser here:
A promise was once made, that promise will be kept!https://t.co/3xoDtHZ0be
Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday.#KGF2Teaser #HBDRockyBhai @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84
— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 7, 2021