Yash’s KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt to fly down to Hederabad to join the sets?

In an earlier interview, Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the main antagonist in the pan Indian film, said that he will be joining the sets in November.

Earlier last month, it was revealed that the makers of Yash’s upcoming magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 have started the shooting schedule of the film. While it was going on a brisk pace, pandemic hit the nation and the film’s shooting was brought to halt. Now, it is being reported that the film’s main antagonist Sanjay Dutt will fry down to Hyderabad to shoot his portions for the film. Earlier, when the actor announced that he was diagonised with cancer, the makers revealed that only a few portions of the actor is left to finish his portions for the film.

While there’s no official announcement regarding Sanjay Dutt joining the sets, the report is still making the rounds on social media. Talking during an interview earlier, Sanjay Dutt himself confirmed that he will join the sets on November. When the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released by the makers, it took over the internet and fans went gaga over the poster. Talking about his role in the film, Sanjay Dutt has said in his earlier interviews, “Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for”.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Jr NTR sports a casual look as he gets papped at airport before heading to Dubai for family vacation

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×