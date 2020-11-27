Yash’s KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt landed in Hyderabad to join the final leg of shooting?

It is expected that the makers will share the photos of Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the main antagonist from the sets of the film.

It was reported a couple of days back that Sanjay Dutt will be flying down to Hyderabad in order to join the final leg of shooting for his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. Now, reports have surfaced online stating that the actor has landed in Hyderabad today and he will join the sets in the weekend. After being put on a halt for several months, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed recently that they have resumed the shooting. Lead actor Yash’s photos from the sets were also shared by the makers.

While there’s no official announcement regarding Sanjay Dutt joining the sets, the report is still making the rounds on social media. Talking during an interview earlier, Sanjay Dutt himself confirmed that he will join the sets on November. When the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released by the makers, it took over the internet and fans went gaga over the poster. Talking about his role in the film, Sanjay Dutt has said in his earlier interviews, “Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for”.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist.

Credits :123Telugu

