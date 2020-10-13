Yash’s KGF: Makers of Prashanth Neel directorial eying for a Makarsankranti release?

With the central government permitting the theatres to be reopened, it is reported that KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the big screens on Sankranti.

We all know that the makers of Yash’s upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 have resumed with the shooting after being halted during the pandemic situation. Yash and the film’s director took to their social media spaces and shared photos from the sets of the film while revealing that they have started the shooting. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers are eyeing for a Makarsankranti release. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers of the film regarding the film’s release.

While it was announced by the central government that the cinema halls can be opened to public, it can be expected that the film will have a release during the pooja holidays. If this report turns out to be true, we can expect that the film will fetch big profit at the Box Office.

As far as the casting is concerned, KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the role of the female lead. is rumoured to be playing a key role in it. Recently, it was reported that Prakash Raj will also be seen playing a key role in the film. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster in Sandalwood. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer, will be seen playing as the main antagonist.

