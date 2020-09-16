Yash’s KGF to Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam: Baahubali has opened doors for more period dramas

After the Baahubali franchise, expectations of the audience has become sky-high, especially on big-budget period films, and filmmakers in all the southern languages are coming up with more such films.

When it comes to big budget period films, Baahubali franchise starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, directed by SS Rajamouli, has set a standard. It wouldn’t be unfair to say that the expectations of audience after the Baahubali franchise has become sky high, especially on big budget period films. It can also be said that there is a significant rise of such films in all the Southern languages.

While the pandemic situation has brought the filming process to a halt, there’s a bunch of big budget period movies and automatically these films have more expectations than the other films. Starting from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, here’s a look at all the most expected big budget period films from the South entertainment industry.

Tollywood:

In Tollywood, there are three period films in various stages of production namely RRR, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, and all the films are pan Indian. It looks like Prabhas still continues to be at the top of his game after Baahubali as he is the lead actor in two of the three big budget movies of Tollywood.

Talking about RRR, the film is directed by SS Rajamouli, and it has two Tollywood biggies as the main leads. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be playing the lead roles in RRR. will be seen as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent.

About Radhe Shyam, it is touted to be a period love story, which has its main story revolving in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. The film has been creating buzz for about two years now. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Adipurush, to be directed by Om Raut, was announced recently. The film will be about the story of Ramayan, and Prabhas will be seen as lord Ram, while will be seen as Ravan. More updates about the film’s cast and crew are expected to be made soon.

Mollywood:

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will feature Mohanlal as the naval chief named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The lead actor will be battling the Portugese in an intense and thrilling film. The film also features Mahanati actress Keethy Suresh and Asuran actress Manju Warrier. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is reportedly one of the biggest Mollywood movies and it is made on a whooping Rs 100 crore budget.

Vaariyamkunnan, starring prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, was announced recently. The Aashiq Abu directorial will have him playing the role of Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, a rebel leader from Kerala, who was the face of 1921 Malabar revolution. More details about the film’s rest of the cast and crew is yet to be made.

Sandalwood:

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first installment of the film has won a lot of fans across the nation due to Yash’s laudable performance. The second part of the film has got even bigger additions in the cast list including Sanjay Dutt and . KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. Raveena Tandon is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the pan Indian movie is bankrolled by Karthik Gowda.

Kollywood:

Earlier this year, ace director Mani Ratnam announced that he will be directing the period drama Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the Tamil novel with the same name. The film is a periodic drama, and it will narrate the story of Chola kingdom. Starring , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Chiyaan Vikram in the lead roles, it is one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

