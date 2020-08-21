  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Yash’s KGK Chapter 2: Director shares photo from location as the makers resume with the shooting

The makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 have announced that they have resumed with the film's shoting by releasing a photo from the location.
16742 reads Mumbai
Yash’s KGK Chapter 2: Director shares photo from location as the makers resume with the shootingYash’s KGK Chapter 2: Director shares photo from location as the makers resume with the shooting

We all know that the cine industry is slowly limping back to normalcy. While we are waiting to know updates about our most favourite films, the makers of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 have revealed that they are all set to resume with the film’s shooting soon. Taking to Twitter, KRG Connections shared a photo of the director Prashanth Neel and stated that they are all set to start the shooting soon while quizzing the fans to guess what the location is.

Retweeting the photo, Prashanth Neel wrote, “Let’s get it done”. It is to be noted that the makers recently revealed that the shooting of Sanjay Dutt’s portions are almost over and only dubbing is left. So far, the makers have revealed Sanjay Dutt’s first look poster, Yash’s first look poster for the film. The film is currently in the production stage and its shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

See the Tweet here:

Also Read: KGF star Yash wishes fans on Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebrations may not be grand but our spirits are not hampered

KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. Raveena Tandon will be seen playing a key role and it is rumoured that she will be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster Sandalwood film. Reportedly, he's suffering from stage 4 lung cancer.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement