Yash’s KGK Chapter 2: Director shares photo from location as the makers resume with the shooting

The makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 have announced that they have resumed with the film's shoting by releasing a photo from the location.

We all know that the cine industry is slowly limping back to normalcy. While we are waiting to know updates about our most favourite films, the makers of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 have revealed that they are all set to resume with the film’s shooting soon. Taking to Twitter, KRG Connections shared a photo of the director Prashanth Neel and stated that they are all set to start the shooting soon while quizzing the fans to guess what the location is.

Retweeting the photo, Prashanth Neel wrote, “Let’s get it done”. It is to be noted that the makers recently revealed that the shooting of Sanjay Dutt’s portions are almost over and only dubbing is left. So far, the makers have revealed Sanjay Dutt’s first look poster, Yash’s first look poster for the film. The film is currently in the production stage and its shooting was brought to a halt after the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

See the Tweet here:

KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. will be seen playing a key role and it is rumoured that she will be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster Sandalwood film. Reportedly, he's suffering from stage 4 lung cancer.

Credits :Twitter

